July 10 (Reuters) - STADA ARZNEIMITTEL AG:

* Supports Renewed Improved Takeover Offer Announced by Bain Capital and Cinven‍​

* Executive Board and Supervisory Board Will Publish a Reasoned Opinion Soon After the Publication of the New Offer Documentation

* BAFIN APPROVED EXEMPTION FROM ONE-YEAR EXCLUSION PERIOD FOR SUBMISSION OF RENEWED TAKEOVER OFFER FOLLOWING CONSENT OF THE COMPANY‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2tFxFU2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)