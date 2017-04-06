MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 6 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Staffing 360 Solutions - to move forward with change in domicile from Nevada to Delaware, board has decided to hold a special meeting of stockholders
* Staffing 360 Solutions - intend to resubmit proposal for change in domicile for voting consideration - sec filing
* Staffing 360 Solutions - preliminary proxy statement will also include a new proposal relating to Jackson Investment Group
* Staffing 360 Solutions - proposal to allow jackson investment group, according to a Nasdaq listing rule to potentially own more than 20% of co's common stock
* Staffing 360 Solutions Inc - special meeting of stockholders is expected to be held in june, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2od2mzw) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday