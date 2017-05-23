BRIEF-Capita to sell unit to Link Group for 888 mln stg
* Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg
May 23 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc:
* Says it now has several M&A prospects that co is reviewing, one of which is at an advanced stage - SEC filing
* Says its M&A program has been re-invigorated Source text: (bit.ly/2rOr3Rk) Further company coverage:
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.