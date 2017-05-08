GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 8 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc
* Sees Q1 revenue of $40.7 million
* Sees Q1 net loss attributable to common stock of $3.6 million compared to $2.6 million in Q1 2016
* Says it expects some softness in revenue to continue across the second quarter
* Staffing 360 Solutions says it has several new contracts that are expected to ramp up in mid-summer and to have an important impact on second half of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets