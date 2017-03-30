BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 30 Stage Stores Inc
* Stage Stores to acquire selected assets of Gordmans
* expect Gordmans business will be accretive to earnings
* intends to fund transaction and related investments from existing cash and availability under its credit facility
* Stage subsidiary will, subject to exceptions in purchase agreement, acquire a minimum of 50 Gordmans Store leases
* acquisition expands Stage's portfolio with "addition of complementary concept and customer demographics in new midwest markets"
* "plan to maintain Gordmans brand and look forward to welcoming a significant number of Gordmans employees to our company"
* substantially all of remaining assets at Gordmans' remaining 48 stores, other facilities expected to be liquidated by Tiger Capital and Great American
* Barclays acted as exclusive financial advisor to Stage Stores
* unit prevailed in its bid to acquire select assets of Gordmans Stores, Inc. through a bankruptcy auction
* unit to have rights to assume leases for additional 7 Gordman Stores; to buy all of Gordmans' inventory, other assets at 57 store locations
* Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and McAfee & Taft, P.C. served as legal counsel to Stage Stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION