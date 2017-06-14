BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 14 Stagwell Group:
* Stagwell group - co's fund has acquired certain mobile research assets from Nielsen, specifically mobile insights survey, total communication survey
* Stagwell Group says with acquisition, Stagwell appointmented Dritan Nesho as CEO of HarrisX
* Stagwell Group says HarrisX will join Harris Insights and Analytics
* Stagwell Group - as part of transition, the acquired mobile research assets will relaunch as HarrisX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million