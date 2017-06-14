June 14 Stagwell Group:

* Stagwell group - co's fund has acquired certain mobile research assets from Nielsen, specifically mobile insights survey, total communication survey

* Stagwell Group says with acquisition, Stagwell appointmented Dritan Nesho as CEO of HarrisX

* Stagwell Group says HarrisX will join Harris Insights and Analytics

* Stagwell Group - as part of transition, the acquired mobile research assets will relaunch as HarrisX