BRIEF-Redwood pharma: rights issue subscribed to 74%
* IN TOTAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE PROCEEDS OF SEK 9.8 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS THROUGH THE RIGHTS ISSUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 26 Staidson Beijing Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 150 million yuan ($21.93 million) in medicine project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u7PSZk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8391 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* THROUGH THE RIGHTS ISSUE, COMPANY RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 13.8 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS OF ABOUT SEK 1.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)