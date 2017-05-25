BRIEF-MCE Holdings secures contracts to supply components and parts for Perodua car model
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
May 25 Stamford Land Corporation Ltd:
* Qtrly revenue S$166 million versus S$60.5 million
* Qtrly net profit attributable S$8.9 million versus net loss attributable of S$5 million
* Proposed final dividend 1.0 Singapore cent per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Tencent Cloud on business development including smart city