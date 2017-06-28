BRIEF-Sfinks Polska ends talks on buying 40 pct stake of Dominium
* ENDS TALKS ON BUYING 40 PERCENT STAKE OF DOMINIUM SA FOR 20 MILLION ZLOTYS
June 28 Stamford Tyres Corporation Ltd -
* Group recorded revenue of S$235.8 million in fy17 which was 1.7 per cent lower than fy16
* Net profit increased to s$8.1 million for fy17 compared to s$2.6 million for fy16. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenzing CEO says cost of Thailand plant will be slightly higher than the $293 million (not $203 million) investment in alabama, us