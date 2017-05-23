BRIEF-Capita to sell unit to Link Group for 888 mln stg
* Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg
May 23 Stamper Oil & Gas Corp :
* Stamper oil & gas announces non-brokered private placement
* Non-Brokered private placement financing of approximately 1,250,000 units at a price of c$0.40 per units
* Each common unit will consist of one 1 common share in capital of company and one 1 common share purchase warrant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.