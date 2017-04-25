BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 25 Stamper Oil & Gas Corp-
* Stamper Oil & Gas Corp signs option on production and exploration blocks in colombia
* Stamper Oil & Gas Corp- has entered into an option farm-in agreement with green power corporation s.a. Of bogota, colombia
* Stamper Oil & Gas - stamper can acquire up to 75% interest in joropo oil and gas concession located in department of casanare, llanos basin, colombia
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018