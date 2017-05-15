May 15 Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc:

* Says election of Basil Omiyi as chairman of board with effect from May 15, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals

* Omiyi succeeds Atedo Peterside Con as chairman of board following Peterside's resignation as chairman on March 31