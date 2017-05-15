BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc:
* Says election of Basil Omiyi as chairman of board with effect from May 15, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals
* Omiyi succeeds Atedo Peterside Con as chairman of board following Peterside's resignation as chairman on March 31
* Moody's says pension costs will rise through 2020, even in best-case scenario, as liabilities pass $4 trillion for US public pension plans Source text for Eikon: