BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 2 Standard Bank Group Ltd:
* Provisional results and dividend announcement for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016
* FY R23.009 billion headline earnings (2015: R22.187 billion) up 4 pct
* FY 1,440 cents headline earnings per share up 4 pct
* 780 cents dividend per share up 16 pct
* FY 13.9 pct common equity tier 1 ratio, 56.3 pct cost-to-income ratio, 0.86 pct credit loss ratio
* FY total income grew by 10 pct in 2016, supported by strong growth in net interest income, which was up by 15 pct
* Economic growth momentum that built towards end of 2016, driven by China and U.S., has continued into start of 2017
* Uncertainty surrounding us policy direction, brexit talk, broader european macro outlook may pose downside risks to growth prospect
* Committed to delivering through--cycle headline earnings growth and roe within our target range of 15 pct - 18 pct over medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.