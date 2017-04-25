April 25 Standard Bank
* Financial information provided to ICBC And update on the
group’s operational performance
* In three months ended March 31, group’s banking operations
performance saw benign credit performance and well managed
costs, resulting in low double-digit earnings growth
* Qtrly earnings attributable to ordinary shareholders grew
16 pct period-on-period
* Impairment charges declined year-on-year
* Qtrly non-interest revenue declined year-on-year off a
high base in 1Q16
* Group's common equity tier 1 capital ratio remained in
excess of our internal target range of 11 pct-12.5 pct
