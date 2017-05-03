BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Standard Chartered Plc:
* 86.78 percent of votes cast at agm in favour of approval of directors' 2016 remuneration report, 13.22 of votes cast against
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.