BRIEF-Standard Chartered underlying profit before tax up 93 per cent
August 2, 2017 / 8:39 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Standard Chartered underlying profit before tax up 93 per cent

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc

* Underlying income of $7.2bn was up 6 per cent year-on-year

* Underlying expenses of $4.8bn were up 5 per cent year-on-year

* Underlying loan impairment of $583m was down 47 per cent year-on-year

* Says common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.8 per cent was up 20 bps since year-end 2016 driven by profits in period

* Underlying profit before tax of $1.9bn was up 93 per cent year-on-year

* Restructuring charges of $165m in first half take total since november 2015 to $2.9bn

* Statutory profit before tax of $1.8bn was 82 per cent higher year-on-year

* Underlying basic earnings per share of 34.4 cents

* Says on track to deliver an additional $700m in planned gross costs efficiencies in 2017 and a further $400m in 2018

* Underlying return on ordinary shareholders' equity of 5.2 per cent up from 2.1 per cent in same period last year

* Board has decided not to declare an interim dividend on ordinary shares

* Board will consider at end of year whether it is appropriate to recommence payment of a dividend.

* Says group is now more efficient, better at managing risk, and its balance sheet quality has improved

* Says economic environment has shown signs of improving although geopolitical outlook remains uncertain

* Says u.s. Monitor programme for aml surveillance which has been further extended until end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)

