June 21 Standard Life Plc

* Have today announced proposed appointments to investment management committee of combined investment management business

* IMC will be comprised of global functional heads with broad leadership responsibility for asset classes and key enabling functions

* Global investment heads will oversee and support a number of different investment processes within their franchises

* At point of merger completion there will be clear leadership for each asset class

* Rod Paris, chief investment officer for combined group, will chair IMC Further company coverage: