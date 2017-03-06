March 6 Standard Life/Aberdeen Asset Management merger

* Ceo keith skeoch says "we want to talk to our people first" about job losses related to standard life/aberdeen merger

* Ceo martin gilbert says he and skeoch have "complementary skills" as co-ceos of merged firm

* Ceo keith skeoch says serious conversations on deal began in early january

* Ceo martin gilbert says major shareholders mufj and lloyds put no pressure on aberdeen to do deal

* Ceo keith skeoch says standard life shareholders he has spoken to are positive and supportive of deal

* Ceo martin gilbert says only around 4 clients overlap in standard life, aberdeen top 50 clients