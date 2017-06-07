June 7 Standard Life Private Equity Trust Plc

* ‍Net asset value ("NAV") produced a total return of 7.4 pct and its share price delivered a total return of 16.3 pct​

* ‍MSCI Europe Index delivered a total return of 11.4 pct over same period​

* ‍At 31 March 2017, company's net assets were 567.2 million stg (30 september 2016: 532.6 million stg)​

* ‍66.3 million stg was drawn down from company's resources to fund investee companies and secondary investments​

* ‍Realisations totalled 73.5 million stg compared to 126.9 million stg for full year to 30 September 2016​

* ‍Proposed an interim dividend for year ended 30 September 2017 of 6.0 pence per share (2016: 1.8 pence per share)​

* ‍Global private equity market remains competitive​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: