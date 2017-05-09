May 9 Standard Life Plc:
* Standard life- has made further progress in first 3 months
of 2017 with encouraging inflows from its growth channels most
notably in pensions and savings
* Standard life remains confident about capitalising on
industry trends
* Standard life investments' total assets under management
at 31 march 2017 were £278.1 billion (2016: £277.9 billion)
* Long- term investment performance has remained strong with
73% of third party funds above benchmark over three years and
86% over five years.
* Standard life - net flows across standard life's growth
channels, excluding outflows from global absolute return
strategies of £2.8 billion, amounted to £3.1 billion (q1 2016:
£1.4 billion)
