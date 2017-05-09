May 9 Standard Life Plc:

* Names Simon Troughton, Julie Chakraverty, Gerhard Fusenig, Richard Mully, Jutta Af Rosenborg and Akira Suzuki as non-executive directors

* Names Martin Gilbert And Bill Rattray as executive directors of board

* Names Rod Paris, chief investment officer, Standard Life Investments, as an executive director of board

* All of these appointments are conditional upon, and will take effect from, completion of proposed merger.

* Post the merger, Gerry Grimstone would be chairman