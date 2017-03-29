BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Standard Life Plc:
* Have been agreed to sell its Hong Kong insurance business,Standard Life (Asia) Limited to Standard Life’S Chinese joint venture insurance business, Heng An Standard Life Insurance Company Limited
* Transaction is subject to obtaining local regulatory and other approvals in Mainland China and Hong Kong ,this could take up to 18 months.
* Final consideration will be calculated as at the date of completion and will be payable in cash. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.