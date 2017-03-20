March 20 Standard Life Plc:
* Proposed all-share merger:Post-Merger Co-CEO Roles
* Post-Merger approach to organisational design and
allocation of responsibilities between co-chief executives is
being communicated
* As co-ceos, Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert will share
responsibility for core aspects of role such as executive
committee
* Keith Skeoch will have individual accountability for day
to day running of fabric of combined business
* Martin Gilbert will have individual accountability for
external matters including responsibility for international
activities
* Keith and Martin will have joint accountability for
communications and post-merger integration programme.
* Both companies expect to make further announcements
regarding composition of proposed executive management teams in
due course
* All relevant appointments are subject to regulatory
approval.
