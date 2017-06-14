BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 14 Standard Lithium Ltd
* Standard Lithium receives orders of $6.5 million for financing
* Standard Lithium received subscriptions for 8.7 million common shares for non-brokered private placement to be completed at price of $0.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million