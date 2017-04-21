April 21 Stanley Black & Decker Inc

* Stanley Black & Decker reports 1Q 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.73 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $1.29 excluding items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.59

* Reaffirms FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share view $7.95 to $8.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - raising 2017 adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.08 to $7.28

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - sees slightly higher overall company organic growth for year

* Now working intensely to invest in product, brand and commercialization for craftsman brand

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - total M&A related charges in 1Q'17 were $58.0 million, related to restructuring, deal and integration costs

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stanley Black & Decker Inc - pre-tax gain on divestitures, relating primarily to sale of majority of co's mechanical security businesses was $269.2 million in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: