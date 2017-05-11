BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 11 Stantec Inc
* Stantec reports good Q1 17 operating results and innovyze sale impact on earnings
* Q1 loss per share c$0.51
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue rose 69 percent to c$1,276.3 million
* Stantec inc - because of timing of innovyze sale deferred tax charge impacted Q1 net income by $90.4 million; charge will be reversed in Q2 17
* Stantec Inc - estimated impact of innovyze sale on Q2 pro forma EPS - diluted of c$0.29
* Stantec Inc - estimated impact of innovyze sale on Q2 pro forma gross proceeds of c$359 million
* Q1 revenue view c$860.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems