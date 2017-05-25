BRIEF-Neoglory Prosperity's unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 bln yuan
* Says unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 billion yuan ($482.34 million)
May 25 (Reuters) -
* Staples rebuffs Cerberus offer; Sycamore still in the running - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - bloom.bg/2qSZEzX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Says unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 billion yuan ($482.34 million)
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.