EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets up as traders bet reforms still afoot

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 26 Brazilian stocks and currencies rose on Friday as traders hoped for progress on an ambitious reform agenda despite a growing political crisis ensnaring President Michel Temer. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.7 percent but remained far from the two-month peaks seen before the political scandal over bribery allegations broke out last week. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.1 percent. Shares of state-controlled power u