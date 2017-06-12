BRIEF-Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing
* Summer Infant Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2rGEYcs) Further company coverage:
June 12 Star Bulk Carriers Corp
* Star bulk announces the acquisition of a modern supramax vessel with secured financing
* Acquisition will be partly financed through debt secured from a financial institution
* Star bulk carriers corp - vessel has a carrying capacity of 56,582 deadweight tons
* Star bulk carriers corp - vessel is expected to be delivered to star bulk during month of july 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stonepine Capital Management LLC reports 7.6 percent passive stake in cti biopharma corp as of june 6, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tycnHF) Further company coverage: