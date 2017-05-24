May 24 Star Bulk Carriers Corp

* Star bulk carriers corp. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.21

* Star bulk carriers corp - for q1 of 2017, total net voyage revenues were $49.9 million, compared to $26.7 million for q1 of 2016

* Q1 revenue view $52.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: