BRIEF-Negri Sembilan Oil Palms says trading in company's shares has been halted on 30 May 2017
* Trading in company's shares has been halted with effect from 9.00 a.m., tuesday, 30 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 Star Entertainment Group Ltd-
* Trading levels in early 2h fy2017 are exhibiting satisfactory growth on pcp
* Fy capital expenditure expectations in range of $375 million to $425 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in company's shares has been halted with effect from 9.00 a.m., tuesday, 30 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25