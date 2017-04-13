UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Staramba SE:
* Full takeover of Staramba USA Corp. and increase of stake in Social VR GmbH
* Parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price
* Has increased stake in Social VR GmbH from 48 pct to 96 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
