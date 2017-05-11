May 11 Parexel International Corp

* Starboard value lp reports 5.7 percent stake in parexel international -sec filing

* Starboard value lp says parexel shares "undervalued"

* Starboard value lp says parexel has 'substantial opportunity' to improve operating margins as compared to peers

* Starboard value lp says parexel should explore strategic alternatives, says there would be 'significant buyer interest'