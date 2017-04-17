BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Starbucks Corp:
* Will make sure 100 million healthy coffee trees get into hands of coffee farmers that need them by, 2025
* Going forward, co will continue relationship with supplier nurseries set up in mexico, guatemala, el salvador
* Will look to develop new supplier nurseries in additional coffee regions that would benefit from re-planting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.