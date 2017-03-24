March 24 Starcom Information Technology Ltd :

This is to bring to your kind attention that board meeting is scheduled to be held on 31st march 2017 i.e Friday to consider inter-alia the following business: 1.To appoint two directors as the independent director of Company on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration committee. 2.To appoint Mr. Mukhtar Ahmad as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Kindly take the above intimation on your record.