BRIEF-eMagin files for mixed shelf of upto $80 mln
* In addition, issuance of up to 4.98 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tIHJuo) Further company coverage:
May 18 Starcom Plc
* Issued, allotted total of 2.7 million new ordinary shares at 2p a share to co's long term component suppliers in part settlement of account with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In addition, issuance of up to 4.98 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tIHJuo) Further company coverage:
* Eurotunnel falls as Barclays cuts to sell (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)