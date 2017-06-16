BRIEF-Acxiom enters into sixth amended, restated credit agreement with JPMorgan
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing
June 16 Starhub Ltd
* Starhub Ltd Announces Issue Of S$200 mln 3.95% Subordinated Perpetual Securities
* it is expected that listing of perpetual securities on sgx-st will take place on 19 June 2017
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.