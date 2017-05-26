BRIEF-Pharol says Discovery Capital Management increases stake to 5.14 pct
* SAYS DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NOW HOLDS 5.14 PERCENT OF VOTING RIGHTS VERSUS PREVIOUSLY STATED 2.02 PERCENT
May 26 Starhub Ltd
* announced an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Accel Systems & Technologies Pte. Ltd for a total consideration of S$19.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 23 An internal investigation by India's Infosys into alleged improprieties related to two acquisitions by the IT services company found no evidence of wrongdoing, it said on Friday.