June 22 Starlight US Multi Family No 5 Core Fund
-
* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund sells
apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina
* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund - unit sold
belle haven unencumbered for purchase price of approximately
us$28.25 million
* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund - proceeds
from sale will be used to repay outstanding mortgage balance of
approximately us$17.8 million
* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 5) Core Fund -remainder
of proceeds to be utilized on tax-deferred basis for acquisition
of property with more apartment units
