BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to dispose M302 production line at no less than 13.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
June 14Start Today Co Ltd
* Says it will retire 10.7 million shares (3.3 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on June 30
* Says the total shares outstanding 311.6 million shares after the retirement
* Says its unit will invest 2.4 million yuan to set up investment management company with partner