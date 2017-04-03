April 3 Startek Inc:

* Startek Inc- on March 28, 2017, entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement with BMO Harris Bank N.A

* Startek Inc- fourth amendment extends term of agreement until March 28, 2022

* Startek Inc- amendment to credit agreement also reduces maximum consolidated fixed charge coverage ratio from 1.10:1.00 to 1.00:1.00