BRIEF-Sears Canada says co, certain units obtains creditor protection under CCAA
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention
June 8Starway Bio-technology Co Ltd :
* Says shareholder unloaded 5 percent stake in the co from 30.2 percent stake
June 22 Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.