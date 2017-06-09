BRIEF-Dairy Farm Int'l says Ian Mcleod to become CEO
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
June 9 Starway Bio-Technology Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has unloaded 1.59 percent stake in the company on June 8, taking his holdings to 28.56 percent after transaction
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r85XBw
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 23 Dairy Farm Int'l Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI>
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components