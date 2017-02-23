Feb 23 Starwood Property Trust Inc:

* Starwood Property Trust reports results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Starwood Property Trust- will generate core earnings in excess of dividend,expects to maintain a $1.92 per share distribution for full year 2017

* Starwood Property Trust - confident that it will generate core earnings in excess of dividend, expects to maintain a $1.92 per share distribution for FY

* Starwood Property Trust Inc says declares dividend of $0.48 per share for q1 of 2017

* Starwood Property Trust Inc - qtrly revenue $184.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: