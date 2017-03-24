March 24 Starwood Property Trust Inc:
* Starwood Property Trust upsizes and prices offering of
convertible notes
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - offering was upsized from
previously announced $200 million aggregate principal amount
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - company may use any
remaining net proceeds to fund potential future acquisitions or
for general corporate purposes,
* Starwood Property Trust-pricing of underwritten public
offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its
4.375% convertible senior notes due 2023
* Starwood Property Trust Inc- to use net proceeds to
repurchase in privately negotiated transactions, outstanding
4.55pct convertible senior notes due 2018
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - settlement of offering is
subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur
on March 29, 2017
* Starwood Property Trust Inc - notes will pay interest
semiannually at a rate of 4.375pct per annum and will mature on
April 1, 2023
