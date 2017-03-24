March 24 Starwood Property Trust Inc:

* Starwood Property Trust upsizes and prices offering of convertible notes

* Starwood Property Trust Inc - offering was upsized from previously announced $200 million aggregate principal amount

* Starwood Property Trust Inc - company may use any remaining net proceeds to fund potential future acquisitions or for general corporate purposes,

* Starwood Property Trust-pricing of underwritten public offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% convertible senior notes due 2023

* Starwood Property Trust Inc- to use net proceeds to repurchase in privately negotiated transactions, outstanding 4.55pct convertible senior notes due 2018

* Starwood Property Trust Inc - settlement of offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur on March 29, 2017

* Starwood Property Trust Inc - notes will pay interest semiannually at a rate of 4.375pct per annum and will mature on April 1, 2023