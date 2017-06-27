UPDATE 1-AIG CEO may reduce buybacks, focus on acquisitions
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.
June 27 State Auto Financial Corp:
* State Auto Financial elects new board member
* State Auto Financial Corp - Sisi Pouraghabagher has been elected to board of directors
* State Auto Financial- Pouraghabagher, fills class ii seat vacated by David D'antoni, who left board following expiration of his term earlier in the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 American International Group Inc CEO Brian Duperreault said on Wednesday the company would likely slow the pace of share buybacks and instead spend on acquisitions.
* EU to consider link between rule of law and budget disbursements (Adds quotes, details, background)