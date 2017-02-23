US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 23 State Bank Of Bikaner and Jaipur :
* Entire undertaking of co shall stand transferred to and vest in State Bank of India from April 01, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mor6k3 Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)