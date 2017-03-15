US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 15 State Bank Of India
* Says SBI and CREDAI have entered into a MoU to jointly conduct initiatives towards development of real estate sector for 3 years Source text: [SBI and CREDAI have entered into a MoU to jointly conduct initiatives towards development of real estate sector for 3 years] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)