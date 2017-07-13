BRIEF-State Bank of India reduces NEFT, RTGS charges up to 75 pct

July 13 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* Says SBI reduces NEFT & RTGS charges upto 75%

* Reduced charges will be applicable on transactions done through internet banking (INB), mobile banking (MB) services offered by bank

* Waives IMPS charges for transfer upto 1000 rupees

* Says NEFT and RTGS transaction charges table effective from 15th July, 2017 ‍​ Source text - [SBI reduces NEFT & RTGS charges upto 75% Bank waives IMPS charges for transfer upto Rs. 1000 Mumbai, July 13, 2017: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest commercial bank in the country had reduced charges for NEFT and RTGS transactions upto 75% effective from 15th July, 2017. The reduced charges will be applicable on the transactions done through internet banking (INB) and mobile banking (MB) services offered by the bank.]

