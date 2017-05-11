May 11 State Bank Of India
* Says SBI clarification statement regarding service charge
on ATM & BC
* Says INR 25 per transaction is charged for withdrawing
from State Bank Buddy through ATMs
* Says limit of 4 atm withdrawals in a month only applies to
basic savings banks deposit account
* Says charges are applicable only for State Bank Buddy
using ATM
* All normal saving bank a/c to get 8 free ATM transactions
in metros & 10 free transactions in non metro apart from bank
transaction
